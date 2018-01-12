Stipe Miocic Becomes First UFC Fighter Endorsed by Modelo Especial

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is now officially the first athlete on the roster to sign an individual endorsement deal with Modelo Especial, who became the UFC’s beer sponsor at the start of 2018.

Miocic not only inked a partnership deal with Modelo but he actually flew to Los Angeles just recently to shoot a commercial for the beer brand that is expected to begin airing in the first quarter of this year and remain a central part of the advertising throughout 2018.

Modelo just recently inked a multi-year agreement with the UFC to become one of the promotion’s main sponsors kicking off on Jan. 1.

“It’s amazing,” Miocic said about working with Modelo. “First off I like their beer, it tastes amazing so that’s always a good thing. We’ve been working with them already and they’re amazing people. They’ve got the fighting spirit just like I do.

“It’s perfect and I’m just excited to be part of the team.”

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey and WWE Talks Continue to Heat Up

For the commercial shoot, Modelo not only had Miocic participate but they actually recreated a full walkout similar to what the heavyweight champion would do at a UFC event.

It was a special moment not only for Miocic but also for his mother, who attended the commercial shoot with her son. See, Miocic’s mother is definitely his biggest fan but she’s never attended one of his fights because admittedly she can’t stand the thought of watching her baby boy get punched by anybody.

So being able to watch her son shine under the spotlight for the commercial was a special time for Miocic’s mom.

“Shooting the Modelo project was special for many reasons, but what stood out most to me was having Stipe’s mom on set,” Miocic’s manager Jim Walter said about the commercial shoot. “She has never been to his fights or gotten to see her son in action. It was magical to watch her experience something so new — a shoot on a Hollywood set with her son — and get to be a part of everything.

“Modelo went above and beyond to make her experience fantastic, and I think it’s something both she and Stipe will treasure. Our Modelo partnership and this particular shoot are things I’m proud and honored to be a part of generally, but getting to see Stipe and his mom work together was truly special.”

Miocic’s partnership with Modelo has already kicked off ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC 220 where he will defend his title for the third time as he faces upstart contender Francis Ngannou. A win at UFC 220 will make Miocic the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history as well.