Stipe Miocic Banks a Bonus for Finishing Junior dos Santos (UFC 211 Fighter Bonuses)

May 14, 2017
Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed the winners of the fighter bonuses stemming from UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 following Saturday’s event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Stipe Miocic, Jason Knight, Chase Sherman, and Rashad Coulter took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to heavyweights Sherman and Coulter for their war on the preliminary fight card. Sherman battered Coulter with leg kicks. Coulter could barely stand on his damaged leg, but continued to fight back. He rocked Sherman on several occasions, but eventually fell victim to well-placed elbow late in the second round.Stipe Miocic

Miocic retained his heavyweight title and avenged a 2014 decision loss to former titleholder Junior dos Santos in the fight card’s main event. He also banked a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. Miocic stalked dos Santos after absorbing a couple of damaging leg kicks. He landed a right hand midway through the opening round that dropped the Brazilian. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after a series of unanswered left hands.

Knight earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his third-round knockout of Chas Skelly in featherweight action. Knight landed an uppercut in the opening moments of the final round that wobbled Skelly. Knight followed Skelly to the canvas and unloaded punches until the fight was stopped. The win was Knight’s fourth consecutive victory.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 featured 12 fights with five ending in decisions, five ending by knockout, one submission finish, and one No Contest due to illegal knees.

