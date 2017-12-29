Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou Get Feisty at UFC 220 Press Conference (Replay)

(Scrub ahead to the 21:20 mark for the press conference to start)

Ahead of their UFC 220 showdowns, the four athletes competing in championship bouts fielded questions from the media on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event against Francis Ngannou while light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes on Volkan Oezdemir in the co-featured fight.

