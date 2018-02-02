HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier: The First Face-Off Ahead of UFC 226

February 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier are slated to throwdown in the Octagon at UFC 226 in July, but they went face-to-face for their first staredown at Friday’s The Ultimate Fighter 27 Media Day in Las Vegas. 

Before Miocic and Cormier meet in their champion vs. champion superfight, they will first coach opposite one another, guiding 16 undefeated lightweights and featherweights on their paths to the UFC. 

               

