HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Steven Peterson Has to Take the Fight to Late Replacement Ryan Hollis at LFA 16

July 12, 2017
No Comments

There is no doubt in the mind of featherweight veteran Steven Peterson’s mind why he lost his January Legacy Fighting Alliance bout to Leandro Higo: speed.

While Peterson was able to handle the fight on the ground, Higo’s hand speed was ultimately what helped him rack up points on the judges’ scorecards and earn a unanimous decision.

“It looks like he had an advantage in the speed department, and that was the story in the fight,” Peterson told MMAWeekly.com. “He was able to beat me to the punch. I seemed to have the advantage in submissions, and was really close to finishing him, but he out-pointed me and definitely out-struck me.”

Peterson sees his loss to Higo as a learning experience, and has since gone back into the gym to retool his striking so he doesn’t face the same fate again in the future.

Steven Peterson - Legacy FC“I went back to the drawing board and started working on more hand speed and head movement,” said Peterson. “I’m really well-rounded, but I’m not an elite striker at this point. But that just needs a little bit of work, and I’ve been putting in the rounds sparring.”

On Friday in Dallas, Peterson (14-5) was set to take on Angel Huerta, but will now face late replacement Ryan Hollis (12-10) in a 140-pound catchweight feature bout at LFA 16.

“We’re fighting at a catchweight of 140 pounds, so it’s an extra five pounds I have to cut,” Peterson said. “It’s definitely not fun, but it’s doable.

TRENDING > Dana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

“Angel is very skilled, but when he’s met with adversity, he tends to fold. Hollis is more the opposite. He’s more scrappy, but he’s not that skilled as a mixed martial artist. I see more holes in his game that I can capitalize on, but he’s definitely not going to quit in there, so I’ve got to really take it to him.”

Having suffered a setback against Higo in January, Peterson’s goal does not change, it has merely been delayed.

“My goal for this year is the same as last year: be in the UFC,” said Peterson. “I have been working to get to the UFC my whole career. My overall goal is to be UFC champion.

“I’d say a couple more will definitely do it for me, but a win (on July 14) could get me the call. I know I’m on the radar. I know if I had won the Higo fight, I’d be in. It sucks that I couldn’t get the job done, but it’s caused me to go back and re-evaluate my game and fix my holes. I needed to close that gap before I got to the big show.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

Dana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather v...

Jul 12, 2017No Comments103 Views

Dana White stepped in between as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor faced off at the end of the press conference at the World Tour stop in Los

Rafael Lovato: ‘My Ji...

Rafael Lovato steps into the Bellator cage for the

Jul 12, 2017
TUF 25 Finale Johnson vs Gaethje Poster

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Fin...

On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the

Jul 11, 2017
Conor McGregor shreds Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Shreds Floyd...

Watch as Conor McGregor wasted no time shredding Floyd

Jul 11, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA