               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robbie Lawler UFC 214 weigh

featuredLawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Fight Cancelled at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler: ‘If I Fight to the Best of My Abilities, There’s No Stopping Me’

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conference

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Officially Lands as No. 2 Pay-Per-View of All Time

Marlon Moraes UFC Fresno in Octagon

featuredMarlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Steve Mowry Ready to Bring the Heat at Titan FC 47

December 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

In his first year as a pro, heavyweight prospect Steve Mowry has been able to carry over the success he had built for himself in the amateur ranks where he was able to claim championships and finish the majority of his fights.

In two bouts as a pro, Mowry has been able to pick up two finishes, the first being a third round submission win over Marino Eatman at Titan FC 41 in September of 2016, the second coming via TKO in the first round of his bout versus Dustin Clements at Titan FC 45 this past August.

“They were both obviously tough and up and coming dudes, but I sharpen my claws every day in the gym with guys who are getting ready for world titles, guys who are getting ready for the biggest fights of their careers,” Mowry told MMAWeekly.com.

“You’re always a little bit nervous, you’re always a little bit nerve wrecked when you’re heading into a fight, but I can’t help be ready for these dudes who are on the up and coming list, because I just look around me in the gym and see who I’m preparing with.”

For Mowry, it is indeed his training that he believes is biggest part of his ability to transition from the amateurs to the pro ranks successfully in his young career.

“Every time you step into the cage you’re going to feel nervous and have a little doubt, but every time you step in there you can fall back on how well you prepared,” said Mowry. “You let the work speak for itself and the results will show.”

On Friday in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Mowry (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Frank Tate (5-4) in a main card heavyweight bout at Titan FC 47.

“I feel like I’ve already done the work that’s necessary to get the win,” Mowry said. “I’m obviously ready to show up and put on a performance. It’s just going to be a matter of staying relaxed, imposing my game plan and not let (Tate) get in on his stuff.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz: Fans Deserve Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey Fight

“He’s a tough dude. He has nine pro fights. He’s fought some tough guys on the way up. He doesn’t go away easily. But I feel like I’ll be ready to bring the heat to him.”

As he enters his third year of pro fighting in 2018, Mowry is just looking to take each opportunity as they come his way and go forward from there.

“I just take it step by step and focus on what’s in front of me and let everything else fall into place,” said Mowry.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA