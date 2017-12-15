Steve Mowry Ready to Bring the Heat at Titan FC 47

In his first year as a pro, heavyweight prospect Steve Mowry has been able to carry over the success he had built for himself in the amateur ranks where he was able to claim championships and finish the majority of his fights.

In two bouts as a pro, Mowry has been able to pick up two finishes, the first being a third round submission win over Marino Eatman at Titan FC 41 in September of 2016, the second coming via TKO in the first round of his bout versus Dustin Clements at Titan FC 45 this past August.

“They were both obviously tough and up and coming dudes, but I sharpen my claws every day in the gym with guys who are getting ready for world titles, guys who are getting ready for the biggest fights of their careers,” Mowry told MMAWeekly.com.

“You’re always a little bit nervous, you’re always a little bit nerve wrecked when you’re heading into a fight, but I can’t help be ready for these dudes who are on the up and coming list, because I just look around me in the gym and see who I’m preparing with.”

For Mowry, it is indeed his training that he believes is biggest part of his ability to transition from the amateurs to the pro ranks successfully in his young career.

“Every time you step into the cage you’re going to feel nervous and have a little doubt, but every time you step in there you can fall back on how well you prepared,” said Mowry. “You let the work speak for itself and the results will show.”

On Friday in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Mowry (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Frank Tate (5-4) in a main card heavyweight bout at Titan FC 47.

“I feel like I’ve already done the work that’s necessary to get the win,” Mowry said. “I’m obviously ready to show up and put on a performance. It’s just going to be a matter of staying relaxed, imposing my game plan and not let (Tate) get in on his stuff.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz: Fans Deserve Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey Fight

“He’s a tough dude. He has nine pro fights. He’s fought some tough guys on the way up. He doesn’t go away easily. But I feel like I’ll be ready to bring the heat to him.”

As he enters his third year of pro fighting in 2018, Mowry is just looking to take each opportunity as they come his way and go forward from there.

“I just take it step by step and focus on what’s in front of me and let everything else fall into place,” said Mowry.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram