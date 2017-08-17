Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal Targeted for UFC 217

Two of the top strikers at 170 pounds are about to face off at UFC 217 in New York

Two-time title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is expected to meet Jorge Masvidal on Nov. 4 at the card taking place in Madison Square Garden.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday. Masvidal also teased the bout via his Twitter account as well.

The violence you all have asked for is finally going down nov 4th …. #wonderbread #hoslapseason #makenycgreatagain — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 17, 2017

Thompson (13-2-1) is making his return to action following two fights against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. While Thompson fought to a draw with Woodley in their first fight, he came up short in the rematch so now he’ll look to climb back into the title picture when he fights in November.

Prior to his two fights with Woodley, Thompson had won seven in a row including victories against Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks and current interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Masvidal (32-12) has enjoyed new life since moving to 170 pounds after spending the majority of his career as a lightweight.

The American Top Team fighter has gone 3-1 in his past four fights including a devastating knockout against fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with his only recent loss coming by way of split decision to former title contender Demian Maia.

Thompson vs. Masvidal is the latest fight headed to UFC 217, which will feature two title fights as Georges St-Pierre makes his long awaited return to action against middleweight champion Michael Bisping while Cody Garbrandt puts his bantamweight belt on the line against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram