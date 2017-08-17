HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee Set for Interim UFC Lightweight Title Fight

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal Targeted for UFC 217

August 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

Two of the top strikers at 170 pounds are about to face off at UFC 217 in New York

Two-time title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is expected to meet Jorge Masvidal on Nov. 4 at the card taking place in Madison Square Garden.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday. Masvidal also teased the bout via his Twitter account as well.

Thompson (13-2-1) is making his return to action following two fights against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. While Thompson fought to a draw with Woodley in their first fight, he came up short in the rematch so now he’ll look to climb back into the title picture when he fights in November.

Prior to his two fights with Woodley, Thompson had won seven in a row including victories against Rory MacDonald, Johny Hendricks and current interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Masvidal (32-12) has enjoyed new life since moving to 170 pounds after spending the majority of his career as a lightweight.

The American Top Team fighter has gone 3-1 in his past four fights including a devastating knockout against fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with his only recent loss coming by way of split decision to former title contender Demian Maia.

Thompson vs. Masvidal is the latest fight headed to UFC 217, which will feature two title fights as Georges St-Pierre makes his long awaited return to action against middleweight champion Michael Bisping while Cody Garbrandt puts his bantamweight belt on the line against former teammate T.J. Dillashaw.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA