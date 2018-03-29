Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Darren Till Official for UFC Liverpool Main Event

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will travel across the pond for the main event in Liverpool as he takes on local favorite Darren Till on May 27 in England.

The matchup between Thompson and Till had been previously reported but the UFC has now made the fight official as the former two-time title contender steps into his fifth main event slot since joining the roster back in 2012.

Thompson has been nursing a pair of injured thumbs since his last fight when he dismantled Jorge Masvidal over three rounds when they met at UFC 217 last year.

As for Till, he’s still riding high after a knockout win over former top 10 ranked welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in what amounted to the biggest win of his career. Till is still undefeated in his career and UFC campaign but he’s definitely taking a big step up in competition by facing “Wonderboy” in May.

“Wonderboy” vs. Till will serve as the main event with another welterweight fight between Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson already set as the co-main event.