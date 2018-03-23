Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Darren Till in the Works as UFC Liverpool Headliner

The first-ever UFC event in Liverpool appears to have its main event.

Local favorite Darren Till was already announced as one half of the headliner for that card and now it looks like he’ll face former title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on the May 27 show from England.

While contracts are reportedly not yet signed for the fight, verbal agreements are in place from the fighters. The UFC has made no formal announcements regarding the fight and until bout agreements are signed nothing is official. BJPenn.com first reported the match-up.

Till has been anxiously awaiting a moment to fight at home after jumping into the Top 10 rankings last year with a dominant first round knockout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Now, he’ll not only fight in Liverpool, but he will be taking on the top ranked contender in the division.

Wonderboy has twice fought for the UFC welterweight title against current champion Tyron Woodley, and while he came up short in his most recent effort, the South Carolina native is still ranked as the No. 1 contender in the division.

Most recently, Thompson earned a decisive victory over Jorge Masvidal, as he maintained his place in the division. A win over Till in England would undoubtedly put him right back at the top of the pack in title contention yet again.

More fights are expected to be announced soon for the UFC Fight Night card in Liverpool that will air on FS1 in the United States.