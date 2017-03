Stephen Thompson: ‘I Thought I Had It, Man’ (UFC 209 Video)

For the second time in two fight, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson took UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley the distance. And for the second time in two fights, Thompson walked away without a UFC belt wrapped around his waist.

At the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, a reflective Thompson talked about the fight with Woodley, how sure he was that he had won, and what is next for him.

TRENDING > UFC 209 Main Event Scorecard: Did You Agree with the Judges?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram