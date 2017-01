Stephen Thompson Has Gained a Lot More Respect for Tyron Woodley (Video)

Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley have spent a lot of time together promoting their upcoming rematch at UFC 209. In doing most of their interviews and media opportunities side by side, Thompson says that he has gained a lot of respect for the UFC welterweight champion.

