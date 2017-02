Stephen Thompson Ended Rory MacDonald’s UFC Run (UFC 209 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Stephen Thompson earned his title shot against Tyron Woodley with a decisive victory over Rory MacDonald in Ottawa. Thompson meets Woodley for the second time in the main event at UFC 209 live on Pay-Per-View.

