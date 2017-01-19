Stephen Thompson Doesn’t Understand Tyron Woodley’s Complaints (Video)
Welterweight title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson says he doesn’t understand Tyron Woodley and explains why he walked out carrying an American flag at UFC 205.
TRENDING > Tyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’
Jan 19, 201728 Views
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Thursday addressed comments he made about racism in sports in a previous interview.