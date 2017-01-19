Stephen Thompson Doesn’t Understand Tyron Woodley’s Complaints (Video)

Welterweight title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson says he doesn’t understand Tyron Woodley and explains why he walked out carrying an American flag at UFC 205.

