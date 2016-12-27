HOT OFF THE WIRE
CM punk burned

hot-sauce-featuredStephanie McMahon Torches CM Punk on Monday Night Raw

nate diaz conor mcgregor trash talk

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Trash Talk: 2016 Was a Hell of a Year for Throwing Verbal Jabs

anderson silva christmas 750x370

hot-sauce-featuredCheck Out How UFC Fighters Celebrated Christmas

CONOR MCGREGOR MCNUGGETS

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Gifted His Package Just in Time for Christmas

Stephanie McMahon Torches CM Punk on Monday Night Raw

December 27, 2016
No Comments

Go ahead and call it the perfect comeback. Much better than “the ocean called and they are all out of shrimp.”

Yes, Stephanie McMahon, in an entirely unscripted moment, killed CM Punk dead, worse than any MMA fighter ever could.

Monday Night Raw took place in Chicago, Punk’s hometown, where the fans love them some CM Punk. The crowd busted out with a “CM Punk” chant at McMahon during her promo. In wrestling, the CM Punk chant is a symbolic chant. When the fans chant it, they are saying they are bored, tired of the WWE booking, and in need of someone authentic inside the ring.

While Punk was submitted at 2:14 of the first round against Mickey Gall, he was the Georges St-Pierre of professional wrestling. He was a multi-time champion and wildly popular with the fans. Then he walked out on the company, unhappy with his direction and push.

So when McMahon hears the crowd chant “CM Punk,” what she really hears is the WWE Universe saying, “we don’t like you.”

Well, McMahon struck back tonight. Brilliantly.

“So if you guys could keep that up for two minutes and 15 seconds, you’d last one second longer than Punk did,” McMahon said.

Wow, an acknowledgment of a former wrestler not on the roster and the UFC, all in one comment.

As Ron Simmons used to say: Damn.

Follow Joshua Molina on Twitter: @JECMolina

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

nate diaz conor mcgregor trash talk

UFC Trash Talk: 2016 Was a Hell of a Year for...

Dec 26, 2016No Comments58 Views

Let's take a look back on a year of some of the best trash talk in UFC history.

anderson silva christmas 750x370

Check Out How UFC Fighters ...

Look into the lives of UFC fighters and how

Dec 26, 2016
CONOR MCGREGOR MCNUGGETS

Conor McGregor Gifted His P...

Conor McGregor wants you to have a wonderful Christmas

Dec 24, 2016
Tim-Kennedy-Waterboarding-750x370

Tim Kennedy’s Waterbo...

Tim Kennedy appeared on Steven Crowder's new show on

Dec 23, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA