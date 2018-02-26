Stephanie McMahon: Ronda Rousey ‘Wants to Earn’ Her Way in WWE

On the day Ronda Rousey signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) she was already one of the most recognized superstars on the roster.

At one time during her UFC career, Rousey was ahead of even Conor McGregor in terms of star status, drawing power and mainstream recognition for her accomplishments.

Now Rousey will transition into WWE where she hopes to find the same kind of success as she pursues a career in professional wrestling.

Rousey has already made a big splash — tossing her boss Paul “Triple H” Levesque through a table on Sunday night — but despite her star status in WWE, she doesn’t want anything handed to her.

Instead, real life WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, who has pursued a deal with Rousey for several years, promises that the former UFC champion isn’t asking for preferential treatment just because she’s one of the most well known athletes on the roster without spending a single second inside the ring. Instead, Rousey wants to make her way to the top of professional wrestling like everybody else — through hard work and performance.

“I think it’s been a dream of ours, and I know of hers, for a very long time to have Ronda Rousey be a part of WWE,” McMahon said when speaking to the “Chasing Glory” podcast. “I think it also really speaks to the women’s evolution, and it speaks to the level and caliber of athlete that we have as a part of our roster, that Ronda wants to be a part of this movement. And I think that, you know, Ronda — she wants to earn it. She absolutely wants to work incredibly hard. You talk about a work ethic – holy cow.

“And she brings this tremendous star power, this incredible talent. I mean, she’s an Olympian. She was the first-ever UFC women’s champion, the first-ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion. What she has meant to the whole rise of women in sports – now she’s bringing all of that to WWE. I couldn’t be more excited for our company, for our roster, for the women’s evolution, and what it’s going to mean for Ronda and WWE.”

McMahon not only played a part in bringing Rousey to the WWE after her UFC career was done but she will also be right there beside her in the first major match of her career.

McMahon is expected to take part in a mixed tag team match alongside her husband Triple H against Rousey and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle at WrestleMania on April 8.