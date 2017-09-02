Stefan Struve Posts Pic of Mangled Face, Courtesy of Alexander Volkov

Stefan Struve left it all in the cage at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam… and then some.

Struve fought in front of his home country fans, doing everything he could to win his main event battle with former Bellator heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov, but he just couldn’t pull it off.

He left his blood, his sweat, his tears, and a little bit of skin in the Octagon. But in the end, Volkov overwhelmed the Dutchman, knocking him down and pummeling him until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

No hard feelings, however, as Struve posted a picture of his mangled face a short time after the fight, adding a note of congratulations to Volkov and thanks to his fans.

“I’m ok you all. Sometimes you’re the Hammer. Sometimes you get hammered. Congrats to (Volkov), you were the better man and wanted it more. Much Love you all!”

