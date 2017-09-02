                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stefan Struve - mangled face

hot-sauce-featuredStefan Struve Posts Pic of Mangled Face, Courtesy of Alexander Volkov

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey kissing wedding

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal Wedding Photo Gallery

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne wedding photo

hot-sauce-featuredThe First Ronda Rousey Wedding Pics Have Arrived

Brendan Schaub and Nate Diaz - Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz and Brendan Schaub Get in Backstage Confrontation at Mayweather vs. McGregor (video)

Stefan Struve Posts Pic of Mangled Face, Courtesy of Alexander Volkov

September 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

Stefan Struve left it all in the cage at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam… and then some. 

Struve fought in front of his home country fans, doing everything he could to win his main event battle with former Bellator heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov, but he just couldn’t pull it off. 

He left his blood, his sweat, his tears, and a little bit of skin in the Octagon. But in the end, Volkov overwhelmed the Dutchman, knocking him down and pummeling him until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. 

Alexander Volkov vs Stefan Struve UFC Rotterdam weigh-inNo hard feelings, however, as Struve posted a picture of his mangled face a short time after the fight, adding a note of congratulations to Volkov and thanks to his fans.

“I’m ok you all. Sometimes you’re the Hammer. Sometimes you get hammered. Congrats to (Volkov), you were the better man and wanted it more. Much Love you all!”

RELATED > Alexander Volkov vs. Stefan Struve Post-Fight Interview and Fight Highlights

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA