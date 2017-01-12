HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

Stefan Struve Details Injury That Derailed Junior dos Santos Fight

January 12, 2017
No Comments

Stefan Struve on Thursday confirmed the shoulder injury that knocked him out of a bout with Junior dos Santos, and detailed the expectations for his recovery.

Struve and dos Santos were supposed to rematch in a UFC Fight Night headlining bout on Feb. 19 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. A shoulder injury derailed those plans.

Stefan Struve“Bad news folks. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to fight in Halifax February 19, I’ll be undergoing surgery to fix a torn labrum in my left shoulder (Friday) afternoon,” Struve wrote on Instagram.

“Doctor said I will be on the sideline about 4 months, and of course I’m gonna be doing my best to make it back asap.”

Struve and dos Santos first fought at UFC 95 in 2009, when dos Santos stopped Struve 54 seconds into the fight. Much has happened since that fight, including dos Santos winning the heavyweight title and Struve becoming a top contender. 

TRENDING > Robbie Lawler Exits American Top Team

Although dos Santos doesn’t currently hold the belt, Struve was looking forward to the rematch.

“I apologize to the fans, especially the people who bought tix for the fight in Halifax, and of course the person I was scheduled to fight, Junior dos Santos. It’s the very first time I have to pull out of a fight because of an injury and it hurts my heart to do it.”

As of the time of publication, UFC officials had not announced a replacement for Struve.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

Dana White Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. T...

Jan 12, 2017No Comments12 Views

UFC president Dana White on Thursday confirmed that top lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will square off in the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey’s First ...

Check out the first photos of Ronda Rousey since

Jan 12, 2017

Megan Anderson Seeking Char...

Megan Anderson (7-2) will take on veteran Charmaine Tweet

Jan 12, 2017
Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve Out of UFC Fi...

Junior dos Santos and Stefan Struve were expected to

Jan 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA