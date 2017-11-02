Spirits are High in New York Ahead of UFC 217

On Episode 4 of UFC 217 Embedded, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping continue their war of words at an ESPN media day leading up to their bout.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk attempts to settle a case of canine sibling rivalry. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and his rival TJ Dillashaw are fitted for all manner of equipment, from custom watches to Legacy Series walkout shirts to mouthguards.

At the host hotel, a playful St-Pierre manipulates the scales and tests his skills in an entirely new sport, while welterweight Jorge Masvidal is all business. Strawweight challenger Rose Namajunas makes her way to New York City with two- and four-legged training partners, and welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson watches a Rangers game inside Madison Square Garden.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

