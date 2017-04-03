‘Sorry Weidman, But It’s Gonna Be a Punishment’ (UFC 210 Embedded)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 210 Embedded, light heavyweight title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson runs outdoors in Florida and escorts another Rumble to a dog park. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier balances resistance and recovery in a swimming pool before lugging snacks to his daughter’s softball game. Middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi trains in Holland while his opponent, former champion Chris Weidman, endures April Fool’s Day.

