Sodiq Yusuff Knows Titan FC 47 Title Fight Could Lead to the UFC

After going through his first year as a pro undefeated, featherweight up and comer Sodiq Yusuff so far has been able to replicate his success by winning both fights he’s had in 2017.

Not only has Yusuff remained undefeated, but he’s managed to have strong performances in his April Victory FC 56 win over Chuka Willis, and his victory over Vadim Ogar at CFFC 66 in August.

“So far it’s been a good, and I’ve managed to say undefeated, and I got two wins over two good opponents,” Yusuff told MMAWeekly.com. “The fight with Willis, that one went all three rounds, and I pretty much dominated the whole fight.

“The Ogar fight was pretty bad. I was expecting to have a more competitive fight with him. I knew my striking was better than his and I thought I was going to get a finish – not as fast as I did – but I knew I was going to finish him.”

At Titan FC 47 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, Yusuff (5-0) will look to cap another undefeated year when he takes on Luis Gomez (5-1) in a 145-pound championship main event.

“I like the fact that (Gomez is) another prospect, because I need these types of looks to get some shine so the UFC can see me,” said Yusuff. “Hopefully after this one, I can get a little bit of a look and I can get the call up. It should be a fun fight.

“I match up well against him. I know he’s a Judo/striking-type guy, so I’m hoping we get to go all five rounds because I want to show people I can fight at a high pace for five rounds.”

TRENDING > Frankie Edgar Targeting Spring to Challenge Max Holloway in UFC Title Fight

Fighting for his first major MMA title is a big step forward for Yusuff, but he’s not letting it get to him as he heads into the bout with Gomez.

“All my fights I try to replicate practice, that’s all I think about, that it’s another day at the gym and just another sparring session,” Yusuff said. “I don’t think about the people. I don’t think about what position I come into this fight. There’s no pressure.”

When it comes to 2018, Yusuff has a clear idea of where he wants to take things and the ways he can achieve the goals he has set for himself.

“I want to get that call to go to the big show,” said Yusuff. “If I don’t get it after this fight, the plan is to look for more prospects to challenge outside the UFC.

“You can’t fight people the UFC is not going to respect as an opponent. After I get this title, I’m going to try to look for more titles or at least bigger, better, name opponents to fight so they can give me that type of look.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram