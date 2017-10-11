               

So, About That Time Fabricio Werdum Crashed Demetrious Johnson’s Press Conference

October 11, 2017
In a funny exchange, Fabricio Werdum got injected into the UFC 216 post-fight press conference during Demetrious Johnson’s Q&A with the media and gives his critique on Johnson’s submission, which garnered him the UFC all-time record for title defenses.

Just a few days removed from UFC 216, Werdum has agreed to step in for Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia. Hunt was removed due to the UFC’s “medical concerns,” and he is not happy.

