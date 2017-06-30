HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Snoop Dogg Joins Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Commentary Team

June 30, 2017
No Comments

Dana White announced today that the entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will be joining the broadcast every week for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series shown live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. Featuring on “SnoopCast,” Snoop will bring his irreverent humor and freestyle commentary to the action. Joining him on SnoopCast will be newly minted UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, a UFC/WEC veteran of over 40 professional fights, who rounds out what is sure to be the most anticipated new commentary team in sports.

Available as a secondary audio feed to the primary broadcast team, SnoopCast will provide an experience that allows subscribers to toggle between both streams in real time. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to see Snoop and Faber via picture in picture technology throughout the fights, giving fans a chance to get even closer to the action. This groundbreaking feature will serve as a compliment to a traditional play by play team broadcasting through the main feed of FIGHT PASS.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

“I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said. “Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic.”

“I can’t wait to call fights with the Cali legend Snoop Dogg,” UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber said. “Snoop is on another level. Hope he brings the gin because I’ll bring the juice, laid back.”

“Snoop and I have wanted to do something together for a long time,” UFC President Dana White said. “He’s a huge fight fan and wanted to call fights. This is a fun opportunity for fans to opt into SnoopCast and hear his take along with Urijah Faber on how the fights are going.”

Fans were delighted back in April when Snoop lent his insights to highlights of UFC 210 headliners Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. Revisit those hilarious clips to get a sense of what SnoopCast will bring on a weekly basis: Daniel Cormier & Anthony Johnson

July 11 sees the highly anticipated debut of the exclusive, weekly Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Focused on finding the next generation of UFC talent, Contender Series will give competitors the biggest stage of their lives as they attempt to show they have what it takes to make it onto the UFC roster.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Aung La N Sang Outstrikes Vitaly Bigdash to W...

Jun 30, 2017No Comments29 Views

Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash met for the second time at ONE: ‘Light of a Nation’ in Yangon. Just like the first fight this went

Knockout Radio Replay: Tim ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show featuring Tim Boetsch,

Jun 30, 2017
Conor McGreogr punching Floyd Mayweather mural

Conor McGregor’s Stun...

Watch as Conor McGregor gets his first look at

Jun 30, 2017

Alistair Overeem Says Fabri...

Alistair Overeem believes his UFC 213 match up against

Jun 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA