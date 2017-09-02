Siyar Bahadurzada: ‘I’m Back and I’m Motivated!’ (Interview & Highlights)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Fighting on his adopted home turf in the Netherlands, Siyar Bahadurzada finished Rob Wilkinson midway through the second round of their UFC Fight Night 115 co-main event.

The bout marked Bahadurzada’s first fight in the Octagon in a year and a half. His return was impressive and enough of a boost for Bahadurzada to declare, “I’m back and I’m motivated.”

Following the win over Wilkinson, Bahadurzada has his sights set on the top of the UFC and he didn’t hold back in his post-fight comments as he broke down highlights of the fight.

