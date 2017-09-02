Siyar Bahadurzada Gets the Finish on Adopted Home Turf (UFC Rotterdam Fight Highlights)



(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Siyar Bahadurzada’s win over Rob Wilkinson on his adopted home turf at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam. In the end, Till took the nod from the judges. UFC Fight Night 115 took place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The fight promotion makes its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada debut on Sept. 9, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempts to take sole possession of the UFC record from most title defenses when he faces Ray Borg in the UFC 215 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram