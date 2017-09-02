                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement Following Fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Siyar Bahadurzada Gets the Finish on Adopted Home Turf (UFC Rotterdam Fight Highlights)

September 2, 2017
NoNo Comments


(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Siyar Bahadurzada’s win over Rob Wilkinson on his adopted home turf at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam. In the end, Till took the nod from the judges. UFC Fight Night 115 took place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The fight promotion makes its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada debut on Sept. 9, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempts to take sole possession of the UFC record from most title defenses when he faces Ray Borg in the UFC 215 main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA