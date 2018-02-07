Six Fights Revealed for ONE: Visions of Victory

Six fights were announced on Wednesday for ONE: Visions of Victory. The event takes place on March 9 at the Axiata Stadium in Kuala Lumpur and will feature at least five Malaysian fighters.

Welterweight Agilan Thani (8-1) is Kuala Lumpur born and bred. The local boy was undefeated in amateur competition and will be looking for his eighth ONE Championship win when he takes on promotional newcomer Amitesh Chaubey (5-4), a former SFL welterweight titleholder.

The only bout announced that doesn’t feature a Malaysian is the featherweight contest between Kazunori Yokota (26-7-3) and Christian Lee (7-1). The former is a Deep veteran while the latter is best known for being atomweight champion Angela Lee’s younger brother.

Two young flyweights with plenty of experience inside the ONE Championship cage go head to head when Gianni Subba (8-2) faces Danny Kingad (7-1). The Malaysian has won his last two while the Filipino challenged unsuccessfully for the title a couple of months ago.

ONE: Visions of Victory Fight Card