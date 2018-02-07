HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

featuredValentina Shevchenko: ‘I Will Not Stop’ Until the Referee Pulls Me Off

featuredDaniel Cormier Willing to Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again… On One Condition

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

Six Fights Revealed for ONE: Visions of Victory

February 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

Six fights were announced on Wednesday for ONE: Visions of Victory. The event takes place on March 9 at the Axiata Stadium in Kuala Lumpur and will feature at least five Malaysian fighters. 

Welterweight Agilan Thani (8-1) is Kuala Lumpur born and bred. The local boy was undefeated in amateur competition and will be looking for his eighth ONE Championship win when he takes on promotional newcomer Amitesh Chaubey (5-4), a former SFL welterweight titleholder.

The only bout announced that doesn’t feature a Malaysian is the featherweight contest between Kazunori Yokota  (26-7-3) and Christian Lee (7-1). The former is a Deep veteran while the latter is best known for being atomweight champion Angela Lee’s younger brother.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Card

Two young flyweights with plenty of experience inside the ONE Championship cage go head to head when Gianni Subba (8-2) faces Danny Kingad (7-1). The Malaysian has won his last two while the Filipino challenged unsuccessfully for the title a couple of months ago.

Agilan Thani

ONE: Visions of Victory Fight Card

  • Agilan Thani vs Amitesh Chaubey
  • Christian Lee vs Kazunori Yokota
  • Gianni Subba vs Danny Kingad
  • Muhammad Aiman vs Burn Soriano
  • Jihin Radzuan vs Puja Tomar
  • Hisyam Samsudin vs Jerome S. Paye

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA