Sijara Eubanks Releases Statement After She Was Pulled from Flyweight Title Fight at TUF 26 Finale

Sijara Eubanks will not be competing for the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship after she was pulled from the card following a disastrous weight cut that ended with her in the hospital.

Eubanks was yanked from the card due to medical issues stemming from the brutal weight cut in her attempt to get down to the 125-pound limit to compete for the title on Friday night.

UFC officials pulled Eubanks from the card and replaced her with fellow “Ultimate Fighter” 26 cast mate Roxanne Modafferi, who now faces Nicco Montano to crown a new 125-pound women’s champion.

Following the news that she was being pulled from the card, Eubanks released a statement about her medical issues following the brutal weight cut to drop down to 125 pounds.

“First of all, I’m a champion. Point blank. I will be UFC champion, but it’s God’s will that it won’t be Friday night,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram. “I’m a gangster and I’ve cut more weight than most male fighters, and unfortunately there were some miscalculations this cut, no excuses, I worked my ass off and went out on my shield. I was hospitalized early this morning for kidney failure but best believe I’m a be right back training and right back after that belt.

“This game is full of ups and downs, true champs know that and bounce back. Nicco and Roxanne I’m sure will have a great fight, and best wishes to both those ladies. True class, those two. Nothing changes, I’m still the queen and I will claim my throne.”

Eubanks faced several tough weight cuts when fighting on the reality show as well — at one point even cutting her hair to make weight — but this time it appears her body shut down on her.

As for Modafferi, she was already fighting on the card against Barb Honchak but now she will step into the main event to battle Montano to determine the new UFC women’s flyweight champion.

