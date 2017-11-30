               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale weigh

featuredNew UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Set After TUF 26 Finalist Taken to Hospital (Weigh-in Results)

featuredJose Aldo: Can the King Reclaim His Crown?

Conor McGregor Grand Arrival scrum

featuredDana White Addressed Rumor That Conor McGregor Hit a Mobster

featuredKelvin Gastelum Flattens Michael Bisping with Vicious First Round Knockout

Sijara Eubanks Releases Statement After She Was Pulled from Flyweight Title Fight at TUF 26 Finale

November 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Sijara Eubanks will not be competing for the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship after she was pulled from the card following a disastrous weight cut that ended with her in the hospital.

Eubanks was yanked from the card due to medical issues stemming from the brutal weight cut in her attempt to get down to the 125-pound limit to compete for the title on Friday night.

UFC officials pulled Eubanks from the card and replaced her with fellow “Ultimate Fighter” 26 cast mate Roxanne Modafferi, who now faces Nicco Montano to crown a new 125-pound women’s champion.

Following the news that she was being pulled from the card, Eubanks released a statement about her medical issues following the brutal weight cut to drop down to 125 pounds.

“First of all, I’m a champion. Point blank. I will be UFC champion, but it’s God’s will that it won’t be Friday night,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram. “I’m a gangster and I’ve cut more weight than most male fighters, and unfortunately there were some miscalculations this cut, no excuses, I worked my ass off and went out on my shield. I was hospitalized early this morning for kidney failure but best believe I’m a be right back training and right back after that belt.

“This game is full of ups and downs, true champs know that and bounce back. Nicco and Roxanne I’m sure will have a great fight, and best wishes to both those ladies. True class, those two. Nothing changes, I’m still the queen and I will claim my throne.”

First of all, I’m a champion. Point blank. I will be UFC champion, but it’s God’s will that it won’t be Friday night. I’m a gangster and I’ve cut more weight than most male fighters, and unfortunately there were some miscalculations this cut, no excuses, I worked my ass off and went out on my shield. I was hospitalized early this morning for kidney failure but best believe I’ma be right back training and right back after that belt. This game is full of ups and downs, true champs know that and bounce back. Nicco and Roxanne I’m sure will have a great fight, and best wishes to both those ladies. True class, those two. Nothing changes, I’m still the queen and I will claim my throne. Thank you to all my coaches, friends and family and the wonderful staff at UFC. God is good and I am truly blessed. #Repost @ufconfox (@get_repost) ・・・ BREAKING: Sijara Eubanks is OUT. Roxanne Modafferi is IN vs. Nicco Montano for the UFC women’s flyweight title! Who wins now? #TUF26Finale

A post shared by Sijara "SarJ" Eubanks (@sarjncharge) on

Eubanks faced several tough weight cuts when fighting on the reality show as well — at one point even cutting her hair to make weight — but this time it appears her body shut down on her.

As for Modafferi, she was already fighting on the card against Barb Honchak but now she will step into the main event to battle Montano to determine the new UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA