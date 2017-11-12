Sijara Eubanks Head Kick KO of DeAnna Bennett (TUF 26 Fight Highlights)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

No. 12 seed Sijara Eubanks scored a highlight reel knockout over No. 4 seed DeAnna Bennett to advance to the semi-finals of TUF 26. Check out the fight highlights.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm UFC 219 Bout Reportedly Dead in the Water

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram