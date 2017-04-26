HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

featuredCub Swanson Outclasses Artem Lobov (UFC Nashville Results)

UFC Nashville Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Live Results and Fight Stats

Sid Bice Plans to Outclass Cody Land at LFA Fight Night 1

April 26, 2017
No Comments

In his first fight of 2017 in January at SCL 56, featherweight up and comer Sid Bice felt that his opponent, Marc TongVan, would present a challenge, but the bout ended up being more difficult than he anticipated.

“I watched some tape on (TongVan) and I knew he was tough, but technique-wise I thought I was going to out-technique him all day,” Bice told MMAWeekly.com. “I though the fight kind of went that way, but he was definitely a lot tougher than I expected.

“I had him in danger a few different times, but he was really able to stick it out. I finally got the submission in the third round, but he definitely made me work for it.”

The bout against TongVan was Bice’s first in nearly 10 months. Long delays between bouts have sadly become the norm for Bice.

“It seems like it always takes a while for me to find fights,” said Bice. “I don’t really understand why. I think the 125-pound division is slowly getting bigger, but there’s not a lot of guys our size that want to fight me. It’s always been tough getting fights.

“I’m glad that stuff is kind of changing and I’m going to get a fight within a few months of my last one. It’s a big improvement and I’m excited for it.”

Thankfully Bice (6-1) didn’t have to wait as long for his next bout, as he takes on veteran Cody Land (14-8) in a 125-pound co-main event at LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday, to be broadcast exclusively on FloCombat.com.

TRENDING > Al Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White; ‘Shut the F— Up!’

“From what I’ve watched, (Land) comes out really hard and is explosive,” Bice said. “He’s more of a wrestler and Jiu-Jitsu guy and always tries to get the fight to the ground – which I’m perfectly fine with.

Sid Bice“I like being on the ground but I love standing on my feet fighting too. I think a big thing is my wrestling is going to outclass him there, so I think it’s going to be a stand-up fight and I’m just going to beat him up.”

For Bice, who now fights out of Colorado, being able to return to his former home state will be a big plus heading into April 29.

“I think this is my first time fighting back there in like five years, and I’m excited,” said Bice. “I’m going to have a lot of fans. My family is going to be able to come watch. I think it’s going to be an awesome fight.”

With just a single loss against a possible seven wins, Bice believes 2017 could be his year he makes it up to the UFC and becomes a player in the flyweight division.

“I take it fight-by-fight, but I’ve been knocking on that door a while now,” Bice said. “My managers have been talking to Dana (White), Mick Maynard and all those guys. I know they’ve been watching my fights.

“I think this fight (against Land) could be it. I‘m hoping it is. I’ve just got to out there and do my job and put a statement on this kid. I think it’s right there in my grasp.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre: It’s Harder to Remai...

Apr 26, 2017No Comments23 Views

Georges St-Pierre has been there and done that. He called upon experience in comparing the difficulties of becoming a champion to remaining a champion.

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White Claims UFC Shot ...

What's more surprising than the UFC having been purchased

Apr 25, 2017
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is Lookin...

Dad bod GSP, you guys. 'Nuff said.

Apr 25, 2017

Four UFC Nashville Fighters...

The Tennessee Athletic Commission on Tuesday released the medical

Apr 25, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA