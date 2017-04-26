Sid Bice Plans to Outclass Cody Land at LFA Fight Night 1

In his first fight of 2017 in January at SCL 56, featherweight up and comer Sid Bice felt that his opponent, Marc TongVan, would present a challenge, but the bout ended up being more difficult than he anticipated.

“I watched some tape on (TongVan) and I knew he was tough, but technique-wise I thought I was going to out-technique him all day,” Bice told MMAWeekly.com. “I though the fight kind of went that way, but he was definitely a lot tougher than I expected.

“I had him in danger a few different times, but he was really able to stick it out. I finally got the submission in the third round, but he definitely made me work for it.”

The bout against TongVan was Bice’s first in nearly 10 months. Long delays between bouts have sadly become the norm for Bice.

“It seems like it always takes a while for me to find fights,” said Bice. “I don’t really understand why. I think the 125-pound division is slowly getting bigger, but there’s not a lot of guys our size that want to fight me. It’s always been tough getting fights.

“I’m glad that stuff is kind of changing and I’m going to get a fight within a few months of my last one. It’s a big improvement and I’m excited for it.”

Thankfully Bice (6-1) didn’t have to wait as long for his next bout, as he takes on veteran Cody Land (14-8) in a 125-pound co-main event at LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday, to be broadcast exclusively on FloCombat.com.

“From what I’ve watched, (Land) comes out really hard and is explosive,” Bice said. “He’s more of a wrestler and Jiu-Jitsu guy and always tries to get the fight to the ground – which I’m perfectly fine with.

“I like being on the ground but I love standing on my feet fighting too. I think a big thing is my wrestling is going to outclass him there, so I think it’s going to be a stand-up fight and I’m just going to beat him up.”

For Bice, who now fights out of Colorado, being able to return to his former home state will be a big plus heading into April 29.

“I think this is my first time fighting back there in like five years, and I’m excited,” said Bice. “I’m going to have a lot of fans. My family is going to be able to come watch. I think it’s going to be an awesome fight.”

With just a single loss against a possible seven wins, Bice believes 2017 could be his year he makes it up to the UFC and becomes a player in the flyweight division.

“I take it fight-by-fight, but I’ve been knocking on that door a while now,” Bice said. “My managers have been talking to Dana (White), Mick Maynard and all those guys. I know they’ve been watching my fights.

“I think this fight (against Land) could be it. I‘m hoping it is. I’ve just got to out there and do my job and put a statement on this kid. I think it’s right there in my grasp.”

