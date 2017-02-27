HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sick of Mayweather vs. McGregor Talk, Wonderboy Says ‘Boxing is Going Nowhere’

February 27, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is getting ready to step in the cage for his rematch with Tyron Woodley. 

In a recent interview with TMZ, Thompson recounted what went wrong in the first match-up, as the hours wind down to Saturday’s UFC 209. 

In addition to talking about his upcoming fight, Thompson also addressed all the talk about a possible boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and retired world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather. As you can imagine, his reaction is similar that to most of the people that don’t believe it will ever happen.

