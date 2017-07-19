Showtime to Launch Mayweather vs. McGregor All Access Series (Preview)

Showtime on Wednesday announced that it would soon be launching an All Access series exploring boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor ahead of their highly anticipated showdown Saturday, Aug. 26 – live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The four-part series premieres on Friday, July 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

