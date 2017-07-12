HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Showtime Responds to Conor McGregor’s Claims That His Microphone Was Cut Off in L.A.

July 12, 2017
No Comments

Conor McGregor wanted nothing more than to respond to some of the verbal jabs Floyd Mayweather was launching in his direction on Tuesday during the first stop of the world tour in Los Angeles to promote their upcoming fight on Aug. 26.

Unfortunately, McGregor’s microphone went dead while Mayweather was teeing off on him while speaking to a packed house at the Staples Center.

Afterwards, McGregor was irate that his microphone was seemingly cut off as he was trying to respond to Mayweather’s jabs and went as far as saying “[expletive] Showtime”, who were in charge of the production for the press conference.

On Wednesday ahead of the next leg of the Mayweather-McGregor world tour in Toronto, Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza released a statement refuting that the network purposefully cut off the Irishman from responding on stage.

“At no point did Showtime or event productions cut any microphones intentionally during Tuesday’s kickoff event in Los Angeles,” Espinoza said in a statement.

“The point of this world tour is to let these superstars interact with the fans and with each other. Cutting their mics would go against our goal of delivering these fighters to the masses and letting their charismatic and entertaining personalities take center stage.”

McGregor will certainly respond on Wednesday when he hits the stage to face off with Mayweather for the second time when they meet in Toronto.

The World Tour will then move to New York on Thursday for the third press conference taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the final stop in London, England on Friday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Irish Flag

Floyd Mayweather Snags Irish Flag; Conor McGr...

Jul 12, 2017No Comments14 Views

Floyd Mayweather got ahold of an Irish flag on stage in Toronto on Wednesday. Conor McGregor didn't take to kindly to it and retaliated on stage. 

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi Explains Why...

Gegard Mousasi says it wasn't just about money

Jul 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Toronto Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather and Conor ...

The chatter didn't stop in Toronto as Floyd Mayweather

Jul 12, 2017

Mayweather vs. McGregor Tou...

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour stop

Jul 12, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA