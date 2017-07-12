Showtime Responds to Conor McGregor’s Claims That His Microphone Was Cut Off in L.A.

Conor McGregor wanted nothing more than to respond to some of the verbal jabs Floyd Mayweather was launching in his direction on Tuesday during the first stop of the world tour in Los Angeles to promote their upcoming fight on Aug. 26.

Unfortunately, McGregor’s microphone went dead while Mayweather was teeing off on him while speaking to a packed house at the Staples Center.

Afterwards, McGregor was irate that his microphone was seemingly cut off as he was trying to respond to Mayweather’s jabs and went as far as saying “[expletive] Showtime”, who were in charge of the production for the press conference.

On Wednesday ahead of the next leg of the Mayweather-McGregor world tour in Toronto, Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza released a statement refuting that the network purposefully cut off the Irishman from responding on stage.

“At no point did Showtime or event productions cut any microphones intentionally during Tuesday’s kickoff event in Los Angeles,” Espinoza said in a statement.

“The point of this world tour is to let these superstars interact with the fans and with each other. Cutting their mics would go against our goal of delivering these fighters to the masses and letting their charismatic and entertaining personalities take center stage.”

McGregor will certainly respond on Wednesday when he hits the stage to face off with Mayweather for the second time when they meet in Toronto.

The World Tour will then move to New York on Thursday for the third press conference taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the final stop in London, England on Friday.

