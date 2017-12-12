Showtime Boxing Year in Review is Heavy on Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

SHOWTIME Sports looks back at a banner year for boxing which featured 29 world title fights, including 2017 Fight of the Year front-runner Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, the most watched bout of the year Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia on CBS, and the unprecedented Mayweather vs. McGregor event from SHOWTIME PPV.

