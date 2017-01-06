Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante Set for March UFC Bout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 6, 2017
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is set to face Gian Villante on his home turf when the UFC returns to Brazil in March.

Although the legendary Brazilian fighter has struggled to gain momentum over the past few years, Shogun (24-10) is still one of the most highly regarded light heavyweights in the world, currently maintaining the No. 7 spot in the UFC rankings. 

Shogun Rua blasts Brandon Vera with a knee at UFC on Fox 4Coming off of back-to-back victories over Corey Anderson and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Shogun could give his career some serious spark with a victory over the likes of Villante.

Trying to find some stability of his own, Villante (15-7) would make a significant move in the wide open division should he get past the former UFC light heavyweight and Pride FC Middleweight Grand Prix champion. Villante enters the fight on the heels of a second-round stoppage of Saparbek Safarov in early December.

UFC Fight Night 107 takes place on March 11 at Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza in Brazil. The card is headlined by a five-round middleweight showdown between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum.

