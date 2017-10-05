               

‘Shogun’ Rua Undergoes Knee Surgery After Falling Out of Fight Against Ovince Saint-Preux

October 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua underwent successful knee surgery this week following an injury that force him out of his previously scheduled fight against Ovince Saint-Preux in Japan.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has endured more than a few knee problems over the years, but this latest resulted in the veteran fighter going under the knife.

According to a post on his Instagram page, ‘Shogun’ seems happy with the results of the surgery as he begins his rehabilitation before making his return to action.

“Guys, last night I had surgery on my left knee, and thank God everything worked out well,” Rua wrote. “I already started my physical therapy today, so I can get healthy sooner to comeback stronger! It was very hard for me to step out of a fight due to injury, and I want to thank my doctors, my physical therapist and his team for all the help, and to all of you all the messages of support!”

Galera, ontem à noite, após alguns dias me preparando com minha equipe de fisioterapia, passei por uma cirurgia no meu joelho esquerdo e graças a Deus correu tudo bem. Hoje mesmo já comecei minha recuperação, dando início à fisio pra voltar firme e forte, pronto pra próxima! Foi muito difícil pra mim ter que ficar fora de uma luta por lesão, e quero agradecer ao Dr. Gilson e ao Dr. Daniel, meus medicos, ao Eduardo meu fisioterapeuta, e toda sua equipe @grupo_sportfisio por toda a ajuda, e a vocês por todo o carinho e as mensagens de apoio. Obrigado galera! / Guys, last night I had surgery on my left knee, and thank God everything worked out well. I already started my physical therapy today, so I can get healthy soon to comeback stronger! It was very hard for me to have to step out of a fight due to injury, and I want to thank my doctors, my physical therapist and his team for all the help, and to you all for all the messages of support! Thank you!

A post shared by Shogun Rua (@shogunoficial) on

There’s no word yet on how long the knee injury will keep ‘Shogun’ sidelined.

Most recently, Rua has put together an impressive three fight win streak including a TKO victory against Gian Villante in his last trip to the Octagon in March.

