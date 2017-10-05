‘Shogun’ Rua Undergoes Knee Surgery After Falling Out of Fight Against Ovince Saint-Preux

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua underwent successful knee surgery this week following an injury that force him out of his previously scheduled fight against Ovince Saint-Preux in Japan.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has endured more than a few knee problems over the years, but this latest resulted in the veteran fighter going under the knife.

According to a post on his Instagram page, ‘Shogun’ seems happy with the results of the surgery as he begins his rehabilitation before making his return to action.

“Guys, last night I had surgery on my left knee, and thank God everything worked out well,” Rua wrote. “I already started my physical therapy today, so I can get healthy sooner to comeback stronger! It was very hard for me to step out of a fight due to injury, and I want to thank my doctors, my physical therapist and his team for all the help, and to all of you all the messages of support!”

There’s no word yet on how long the knee injury will keep ‘Shogun’ sidelined.

Most recently, Rua has put together an impressive three fight win streak including a TKO victory against Gian Villante in his last trip to the Octagon in March.

