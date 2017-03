Shogun Rua Scores 20th Career KO Win (UFC Fortaleza Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua’s 20th career knockout win from UFC Fortaleza in Brazil on Saturday.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram