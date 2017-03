Shogun Rua: ‘I’m Motivated for This Fight’ (UFC Fortaleza Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Sixth-ranked light heavyweight Mauricio “Shogun” Rua returns to the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year to take on No. 12 ranked Gian Villante in the co-main event at Fight Night Fortaleza on Saturday.

