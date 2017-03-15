Shogun Rua Breaks Down Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson, Eyes Winner

With 15 years and 34 fights worth of experience under his belt, former UFC light heavyweight champion Marucio “Shogun” Rua is more than capable of making a legit comparison between fighters within his division.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 106 in his native Brazil this past weekend, Rua addressed the upcoming UFC 210 main event between 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Rua’s initial thought is that this not going to be a cakewalk for either fighter. If their first bout from UFC 187 is any sort of indicator, it could be anyone’s fight.

“I think it’s a tough fight for both of them,” Rua said. “They’ve fought before. Cormier won the fight, but Anthony Johnson knocked him down and everything.”

Rua feels they each fight has distinct advantages that could turn the tide in his favor.

“Anthony Johnson, in my opinion, is the most dangerous guy in the division,” said Rua. “He’s got heavy hands.

“But Cormier is a very athletic guy. He’s a very complete guy. He’s good on the ground. He’s very good at wrestling. He’s good with Muay Thai.”

When pressed to pick a winner between Cormier and Johnson, Rua couldn’t make a determination one way or the other.

“It’s a fight that I’d rather not put my money on anyone,” Rua said. “It’s 50-50.”

With three wins in a row, it’s understandable that Rua would have a vested interest in the winner of UFC 210’s title fight, as he could very well be next in line to face either Cormier or Johnson for the title before the end of 2017.

