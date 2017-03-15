HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

UFC Fortaleza Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Shogun Rua Breaks Down Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson, Eyes Winner

March 15, 2017
1 Comment

With 15 years and 34 fights worth of experience under his belt, former UFC light heavyweight champion Marucio “Shogun” Rua is more than capable of making a legit comparison between fighters within his division.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 106 in his native Brazil this past weekend, Rua addressed the upcoming UFC 210 main event between 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Rua’s initial thought is that this not going to be a cakewalk for either fighter. If their first bout from UFC 187 is any sort of indicator, it could be anyone’s fight.

“I think it’s a tough fight for both of them,” Rua said. “They’ve fought before. Cormier won the fight, but Anthony Johnson knocked him down and everything.”

Rua feels they each fight has distinct advantages that could turn the tide in his favor.

“Anthony Johnson, in my opinion, is the most dangerous guy in the division,” said Rua. “He’s got heavy hands.

“But Cormier is a very athletic guy. He’s a very complete guy. He’s good on the ground. He’s very good at wrestling. He’s good with Muay Thai.”

TRENDING > Hector Lombard Posts Photos, Video After Surviving Car Accident

When pressed to pick a winner between Cormier and Johnson, Rua couldn’t make a determination one way or the other.

“It’s a fight that I’d rather not put my money on anyone,” Rua said. “It’s 50-50.”

With three wins in a row, it’s understandable that Rua would have a vested interest in the winner of UFC 210’s title fight, as he could very well be next in line to face either Cormier or Johnson for the title before the end of 2017.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

King Mo Lawal and Rampage Jackson Bellator 170 Announcement

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Fight Car...

Mar 15, 2017No Comments21 Views

The Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 fight card has been fleshed out with a couple late editions to the event.

Rizin logo - 2017

UFC Fighters Dot Rizin FF&#...

Rizin FF this week made several announcements for its

Mar 15, 2017

Knockout Radio LIVE with Yv...

Tune in Wednesday at 3:30 pm ET, for Knockout

Mar 15, 2017
Ovince Saint Preux vs Jimi Manuwa

Watch as Jimi Manuwa Become...

Jimi Manuwa became the first person to ever knock

Mar 15, 2017
  • Roscoe Gauldin

    sorry shogun but a win over gian villante hardly warrents a title shot. you might be better off calling out the loser.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA