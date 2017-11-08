Sheila Padilla ‘Prepared for Whatever’ at Copa Combate

               

November 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

In her win over Alyssa Garcia at Combate Americas 14 in May, atomweight Sheila Padilla feels there wasn’t much more that could have been done to get the win.

In just under three minutes, Padilla was able to submit Garcia and pick up her third win in four fights to start off her MMA career.

“The fight kind of happened so fast,” Padilla told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt we were going to stand a little bit longer. I was surprised, but overall I felt good, I felt strong and ready to go.”

Coming from a grappling background, Padilla has set her mind towards becoming as well-rounded a fighter as she can, and has spent much of her time over the past year working on that very idea.

“I’m always improving everything: my stand-up, my ground, my wrestling,” said Padilla. “I really skill build on everything and not just one specific thing. I don’t want to be labeled as this person who does this or this person who just does that. I want to be comfortable wherever the fight may be at.”

Padilla (3-1) takes on Lisbeth Lopez Silva (4-3) in a main card 105-pound bout at Copa Combate, the joint event by NBCU and Telemundo Deportes, on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico.

“I really don’t know much about her,” Padilla said of Silva. “I don’t look up my opponents; my coaches kind of do that and then they more or less guide me on what I need to do and work on and stay focused at.

“I’m not really sure what she’s known for, but I think I’m pretty prepared for whatever. Whether she wants to stand up and bang or take it to the ground, either way I feel pretty comfortable.”

With an atomweight showdown between Kyra Batara and Paulina Granados slated for December, Padilla could very well be facing the winner of that bout in a future Combate Americas event. But for now, she’s just focusing on improving and taking each fight as it comes.

“I always want to focus on one fight at a time and just see where it takes me,” said Padilla. “I’ve come a long way in a short period of time. As of right now I’m just happy I can go up against high caliber girls with Combate Americas.

“I’m pretty much game to whoever my coaches think would be a good match-up. I train really hard and I’m a believer in skill building and being ready for anything.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

