Shedding Final Pounds and Making Weight Are the Keys to UFC 219 Fight Week

On Episode 5 of UFC 219 Embedded, welterweight Carlos Condit makes his first visit to the UFC Performance Institute. Headlining featherweights Holly Holm and champ Cris Cyborg finish their weight cuts surrounded by teammates. All of the fighters make weight on Friday morning: Cyborg, Holm, Condit and opponent Neil Magny, strawweights Cynthia Calvillo and Carla Esparza, and lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza. Then it’s one last faceoff for fans at T-Mobile before Saturday night’s bouts.

UFC 219 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Everyone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.