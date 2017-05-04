HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sharky Slyter Looks to ‘Dictate’ Victory FC 57 Bout Against Daron McCant

May 4, 2017
No Comments

When it comes to his 2016, featherweight prospect Sharky Slyter started off his year with an admittedly bad performance in a loss, but was able to rebound and close out the year with two solid wins.

Against Johnnie Roades, Slyter feels he was as prepared as he should have been and it cost him the bout. Slyter had much better camps in his follow-up bouts and picked up decision wins over Bryan Timmons and Kendrick Latchman to close out the year.

“That fight with Johnnie was a close fight, but it was the only fight I was not prepared for and not in shape,” Slyter told MMAWeekly.com.

“I came back versus Bryan, and I wanted to stand and exchange with him a little more, but I just went out and made sure I got the win; I took him down and dominated the whole fight. I had this last fight against Kendrick Latchman, and I tried to stand with him a little more, and it worked out good and I won a split-decision.”

In the months following his win over Latchman, Slyter upped his training regimen by switching gyms and then by traveling to Colorado to train with former UFC veteran Duane Ludwig.

“I’ve had a huge change in my game since then,” said Slyter. “It’s elevated quite substantially. I’ve had a lot more one-on-one training. I’m learning more and more, and the more time I put into this sport the more everything makes sense.

“I love my gym where I’m at, but I think it’s a good thing to get out there and experience high-level coaching and practice partners. Just to go out there has been a dream of mine for a long time to train with Duane. It was an awesome experience and just elevates my confidence.”

Slyter (3-1) will seek to add to his current winning streak when he takes on Daron McCant (2-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at Victory FC 57 on Friday in Topeka, Kan.

“He’s probably the best wrestler I’ve fought yet,” Slyter said of McCant. “I’ve got to stop his wrestling and fluster him and fight my fight. I’m going to dictate where this fight goes and control where it goes. I’m confident wherever it goes, but I’m ready to stand and bang with this guy.”

Having become a father in March, Slyter’s focus is on his family, so for now it’s best for him to figure out his career moving forward as each fight comes.

“Honestly my goal is to be a world champ,” said Slyter. “But we’re going to re-evaluate where I’m at after this fight and go from there.”

