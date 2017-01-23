Shannon Knapp Recaps Invicta FC 21, Reveals New Invicta Ventures for 2017

For its first show of 2017, Invicta FC crowned a new interim 145-pound champion, saw the continued success of company veterans, and saw the emergence of new talent into the promotion.

Looking back on Invicta FC 21, as well as to the future of the promotion, Invicta FC president Shannon Knapp spoke to MMAWeekly.com about what 2017 holds for the company, as well as its planned expansion.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Shannon, tell us your overall thoughts on Invicta 21, which took place on January 14 in Kansas City and was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.

Shannon Knapp: It was an amazing event, to be honest with you. There were a lot of struggles (with bout cancellations) on the front end of it, but when everything came together, I think it turned out to be one of our best yet.

We didn’t have any idea until Thursday that it was a free weekend for UFC Fight Pass, so that was an added surprise that was very much surprise.

MMAWeekly.com: Let’s talk about the main event, and Megan Anderson becoming the company’s interim 145-pound champion. How important was it to have that on this show?

Shannon Knapp: With the UFC opening a 145-pound division and with our champion Cris (Cyborg Justino) being a UFC athlete, it was very important for us to go ahead with the interim title and wait to see how things end up and shake out with Cris.

RELATED > Cris Cyborg is Applying for a Retroactive Exemption for Prohibited Substance

Megan is an amazing athlete. She’s been here for five fights and we’ve been able to watch Megan transform and become a very complete athlete. I think that honing her skills daily and is definitely a force to be reckoned with in the 145-pound division.

MMAWeekly.com: What were some of the other standout moments to you from Invicta 21?

Shannon Knapp: I think Leah Letson with her knockout made quite an impression. Andrea Lee looked very sharp coming off her year suspension. Christine Ferea looked great. Sajara (Eubanks) and Aspen (Ladd’s) fight was very good. I think it was a great fight card. There was some controversy and craziness, of course, but each of the athletes came and fought hard, and that’s always impressive.

MMAWeekly.com: What’s coming up show-wise in the rest of 2017 for Invicta?

Shannon Knapp: We’ve got our schedule for the year. We could add some additional shows, but right now we’re scheduled for March 25, May 20, July 15, September 30, and November 18. We can have some additional shows, but those are our scheduled dates for 2017 MMA-wise.

March 25 we’ll be back in Kansas City, headlined by the rematch between Tonya Evinger and Yana Kunitskaya. I’d love to see that fight on that card. I think we’ll be able to get the fight between Jodie Esquibel and DeAnna Bennett back on that card, as well. We’re still building it, but I think will be another stellar card, just like the last one.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us Shannon. Tell us what the overall goal for Invicta is in 2017.

Shannon Knapp: To keep doing what we do; to keep building these divisions and providing opportunity. Building strength in these divisions and giving athletes the opportunity they need to continue to evolve this sport.

We’re going to launch in 2017 the Invicta Boxing Championships and Invicta Submission Championships. They’ll be their own separate events. We’ll package them a little different. It’s still a work in progress, so we’ll see how that turns out.

I think the big deal is to provide these platforms across the board to help grow the sport out for women and help them hone their skills. That’s what we are keeping in mind, and hopefully we’d eventually love to add kickboxing, as well.

(Photos courtesy of Invicta FC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram