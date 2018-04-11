Shana Dobson: ‘I Know I’m Going to Get My Hand Raised’ at UFC on FOX 29

While she got her start into MMA later than other fighters, flyweight Shana Dobson has definitely made up for lost time.

After taking her first amateur fight in 2015, Dobson quickly turned pro and found herself on The Ultimate Fighter, which in turn has led her to the UFC in just her third year in MMA.

“I started out with boxing, and then I had a couple amateur MMA fights before deciding to turn pro,” Dobson told MMAWeekly.com. “When I tried out for TUF I only had three pro fights. It was a shot in the dark, but I was confident in my skills.

“I learned a lot with the fight with Roxanne Modafferi on the (TUF) show. I took my career more seriously and up to the next level after that.”

In an effort to accelerate the development of her complete MMA game, Dobson moved back to her native Washington D.C., which she feels has paid off in a big way.

“I moved back to D.C., where I’m from, to train with Team Lloyd Irvin,” said Dobson. “I’m very pleased every day that I’m in the gym. I’m being put through a very rigorous training routine.

“Everything is evolving. There is no stone being left unturned. We’re drilling everything, we’re sparring hard, it’s an intense camp. Everything is being taken to the next level and it’s only going to progress from there.”

At UFC on Fox 29 in Glendale, Arizona, Dobson (3-1) will face the debuting Lauren Mueller (4-0) in a preliminary 125-pound bout.

“I’m hyped about fighting Lauren,” Dobson said. “I know she’s going to go in there and put up a good fight. I know she’s going in there to bang and take the fight all over, but we’re just prepared for wherever it goes.

“I’m prepared to stand and strike. I’m prepared to go to the ground. I’m just going to go in there and take it anywhere I want to; wherever my coaches feel we need to. I’m excited to get in there with her. I know at the end of the day, with the way my camp has gone, I’m going to get my hand raised.”

Now that she’s in the UFC proper, Dobson has her eyes set on one thing, and one thing alone: working her way towards the promotion’s flyweight championship.

“Nicco (Montano) is one of my good friends in the MMA world, in the division, we go way back, but I want to see her again in the cage,” said Dobson. “I want to see whoever has the belt at the time when it’s my time. I’m not in here just to get fights. I’m here to get that strap at the end of the day.

“I’m going to be patient and put on good performances that the audience, the fans, and the UFC is looking for. Whoever is next in line for me, as long as I’m going up, that’s all I care about.”