Shana Dobson Crumbles Ariel Beck (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

Shana Dobson with the multiple right hands to earn an impressive TKO win over Ariel Beck! #TUF26Finale https://t.co/3Er5NuNe47 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

Check out highlights from Shana Dobson’s crushing performance against Ariel Beck at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

