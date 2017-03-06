HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

UFC 209 Live Results

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Several UFC 209 Fighters Could Be Suspended Until September

March 6, 2017
1 Comment

Tyron Woodley successfully defended his welterweight championship at Saturday’s UFC 209 in Las Vegas. He also escaped the medical suspension list that the Nevada Athletic Commission released to MMAWeekly.com on Monday.

His opponent, Stephen Thompson, wasn’t quite as lucky, although his suspension is minimal. 

Several other fighters on the card could be out until September, unless they are able to get a doctor’s clearance prior to then.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 took place on Saturday, March 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

RELATED > UFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Total Gate Receipts

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Medical Suspensions

  • Stephen Thompson at UFC 209Stephen Thompson: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to multiple lacerations (middle of forehead, above and under left eye).
  • Rashad Evans: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26.
  • David Teymur: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.
  • Landon Vannata: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to right cheek laceration.
  • Mark Hunt: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.
  • Luis Henrique: Suspended until May 4 unless cleared by a doctor. Faces a minimum suspension until April 19 with not contact until April 4 due to lacerations around his left eyelid and left eyebrow.
  • Darren Elkins: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4 due to lacerations on his right eyebrow and bridge of nose.
  • Mirsad Bektic: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.
  • Iuri Alcantara: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to left ear laceration and possible injuries to third and fourth knuckle.
  • Luke Sanders: Must have left hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension and no contact until April 19.
  • Mark Godbeer: Must have right hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension until April 4 with no contact until March 26.
  • Daniel Spitz: Must have follow-up MRI in one year (due date Feb. 27, 2018).
  • Tyson Pedro: Must have right hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to a tongue laceration and left eye swelling.
  • Paul Craig: Suspended until May 4 with no contact until April 19 due to TMJ injury.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Johny Hendricks and Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

Kelvin Gastelum Defeats Johny Hendricks (UFC ...

Mar 07, 20171 Comment21 Views

Kelvin Gastelum defeated former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks at UFC 200.

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Post-...

Hear everything Tyron Woodley had to say after his

Mar 06, 2017
Dana White vs Tyron Woodley

Dana White and Tyron Woodle...

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and company president Dana

Mar 06, 2017

Nevada Director Explains Wh...

Nevada Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett explained why

Mar 06, 2017
  • dianna.orr@mail.ru

    I profited 104000 dollars in last 12 months by working on-line from home and I was able to do it by work­ing part-time for few h /day. I’m using work opportunity I was introduced by this company i found online and I am so amazed that I was able to earn so much extra income. It’s really beginner friendly a­n­d I’m so happy that I found out about it. Here is what i do… http://www.wzurl­.­me/gXoBdw

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA