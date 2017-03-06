Several UFC 209 Fighters Could Be Suspended Until September

Tyron Woodley successfully defended his welterweight championship at Saturday’s UFC 209 in Las Vegas. He also escaped the medical suspension list that the Nevada Athletic Commission released to MMAWeekly.com on Monday.

His opponent, Stephen Thompson, wasn’t quite as lucky, although his suspension is minimal.

Several other fighters on the card could be out until September, unless they are able to get a doctor’s clearance prior to then.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 took place on Saturday, March 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Medical Suspensions

Stephen Thompson: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to multiple lacerations (middle of forehead, above and under left eye). Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to multiple lacerations (middle of forehead, above and under left eye).

Rashad Evans: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26.

David Teymur: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.

Landon Vannata: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to right cheek laceration.

Mark Hunt: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.

Luis Henrique: Suspended until May 4 unless cleared by a doctor. Faces a minimum suspension until April 19 with not contact until April 4 due to lacerations around his left eyelid and left eyebrow.

Darren Elkins: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4 due to lacerations on his right eyebrow and bridge of nose.

Mirsad Bektic: Suspended until April 19 with no contact until April 4.

Iuri Alcantara: Suspended until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to left ear laceration and possible injuries to third and fourth knuckle.

Luke Sanders: Must have left hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension and no contact until April 19.

Mark Godbeer: Must have right hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension until April 4 with no contact until March 26.

Daniel Spitz: Must have follow-up MRI in one year (due date Feb. 27, 2018).

Tyson Pedro: Must have right hand x-rayed. If positive, he must get cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Sept. 1. He faces a minimum suspension until April 4 with no contact until March 26 due to a tongue laceration and left eye swelling.

Paul Craig: Suspended until May 4 with no contact until April 19 due to TMJ injury.

