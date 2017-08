Sergio Petts vs. Brandon Moreno: UFC Mexico City Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the main event of Fight Night Mexico City between No. 6 ranked Sergio Pettis and No. 7 ranked Brandon Moreno before they throw down on Saturday.

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno live results and fight stats beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.

