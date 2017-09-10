                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision in UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

Sergio Pettis Wants Henry Cejudo at UFC 218 in Detroit

September 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Sergio Pettis has some unfinished business with Henry Cejudo.

The two top ranked flyweight contenders were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 211 in May but Cejudo suffered a hand injury during fight week that scrapped the contest just days away from the event.

Since then, Pettis has picked up an impressive win over Brandon Moreno while Cejudo dispatched Wilson Reis with a devastating knockout to put both of them that much closer to a title shot.

So it stands to reason that Pettis would like the chance to finally face Cejudo to potentially determine a new No. 1 contender in the flyweight division and he’d like to see that fight take place at UFC 218 in Detroit.

“Congrats Henry Cejudo on the performance,” Pettis wrote on Instagram. “I recall you saying you owe me for the last time we were scheduled. Detroit in December? Let’s get it!”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA