Sergio Pettis Wants Henry Cejudo at UFC 218 in Detroit

Sergio Pettis has some unfinished business with Henry Cejudo.

The two top ranked flyweight contenders were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 211 in May but Cejudo suffered a hand injury during fight week that scrapped the contest just days away from the event.

Since then, Pettis has picked up an impressive win over Brandon Moreno while Cejudo dispatched Wilson Reis with a devastating knockout to put both of them that much closer to a title shot.

So it stands to reason that Pettis would like the chance to finally face Cejudo to potentially determine a new No. 1 contender in the flyweight division and he’d like to see that fight take place at UFC 218 in Detroit.

“Congrats Henry Cejudo on the performance,” Pettis wrote on Instagram. “I recall you saying you owe me for the last time we were scheduled. Detroit in December? Let’s get it!”