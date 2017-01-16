Sergio Pettis Takes the Win Over John Moraga (UFC Phoenix Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Sergio Pettis as he takes the win over John Moraga at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.

