Sergio Pettis Puts on Striking Clinic (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

Here are the highlights and breakdown from @kennyflorian @thugjitsumaster on the big win from Sergio Pettis! https://t.co/NZsSUGZP4a — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Sergio Pettis as he earned the nod over Brandon Moreno on the Mexican fighter’s home turf at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

