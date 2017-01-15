HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

UFC Phoenix Live Results

featuredUFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

BJ Penn

featuredComeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Sergio Pettis Picks Up Third Consecutive Win (UFC Phoenix Results)

January 15, 2017
No Comments

Sergio Pettis has been mostly known for being former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis‘ younger brotSergio Pettis - UFC 181her, but he’s been fighting himself out of the shadow of his older sibling.

On Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Pettis picked up the biggest win over his career thus far when he defeated former title contender John Moraga to kick off the UFC Fight Night 103 main card.

Moraga and Pettis were content to strike in the opening round, but Pettis proved to be the more precise striker between the two. He used his reach advantage to establish his jab and won the exchanges. In the closing seconds of the frame, Pettis had Moraga hurt and knocked him down with a right.

In the second frame, Moraga made an adjustment and started looking to get the fight to the ground. While he only secured one takedown in the round, the change in game plan had Pettis more hesitant to let his strikes go.

RELATED > UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

In the final round, Pettis appeared to be the fresher fighter. Moraga continued to try and get the fight to the ground, but gave up top position fishing for a heel hook when he did. After a scramble, the two were back to exchanging punches with Pettis doing the damage. He put Moraga on his back in the closing seconds of the fight to put a period on his performance. The 23-year-old picked up his third consecutive win and took out a top ten ranked opponent.

“He’s fought for the title.  He’s fought some of the best in my division.  I’m only 23-years old.  I came in here to see my progression as a martial artist, so I’m very excited.  It had been nine months since I fought and I felt pretty good in here,” said Pettis after the win. 

Pettis was originally slated to face No. 4 ranked Jussier Formiga, but Formiga was forced out of the fight on Dec. 29.  Pettis would like to face Formiga in his next outing.  

“I’d like to fight Formiga again, possibly March 4 on the Woodley card (UFC 209).  I put a lot of time dissecting his game and I want to expose him,” he said.

For Moraga, the loss was his third in a row. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

 

Related Article

Aleksei Oleinik Pulls Off Another Ezequiel Ch...

Jan 15, 2017No Comments9 Views

Watch this amazing Ezekiel choke Aleksei Oleinik pulled off against Viktor Pesta.at UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn in Phoenix.

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

Amanda Nunes Wants to Follo...

Amanda Nunes wants to follow in Conor McGregor's footsteps

Jan 15, 2017
Nina Ansaroff chokes Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger

Nina Ansaroff Chokes Out Jo...

Watch as Nina Ansaroff chokes out Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger in

Jan 15, 2017

Walt Harris Executes Finish...

Watch as Walt Harris executes a flawless knockout combination

Jan 15, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA