Sergio Pettis Not Sure if He’ll Get a Title Shot, but He’ll Be Ready

(Courtesy of UFC)

Sergio Pettis positioned himself at the top of the flyweight division with his win over Brandon Moreno in the main event at UFC Fight Night Mexico City on Saturday. Hear his thoughts on the fight and his plans for the future.

